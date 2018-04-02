Insider Buying: Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) Insider Acquires 504,644 Shares of Stock

Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) insider Melanie Ross purchased 504,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £20,185.76 ($27,888.59).

SUN stock opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05) on Monday. Surgical Innovations has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.71 ($0.07).

About Surgical Innovations

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Precision Engineering (PE). The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive devices.

