Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) Insider Ben Rogoff Buys 80 Shares

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) insider Ben Rogoff acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.87) per share, with a total value of £803.20 ($1,109.70).

Ben Rogoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ben Rogoff acquired 74 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £786.62 ($1,086.79).

On Thursday, January 25th, Ben Rogoff acquired 74 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,092 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £808.08 ($1,116.44).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Ben Rogoff acquired 76 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,076 ($14.87) per share, with a total value of £817.76 ($1,129.81).

WTAN traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 10.14 ($0.14). Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 940 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,118 ($15.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

