Insider Buying: WSP Global (WSP) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,380.00.

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.57. 19,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,446. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$46.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

