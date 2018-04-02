Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) VP James Frodsham Sells 2,121 Shares

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) VP James Frodsham sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $56,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Frodsham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, James Frodsham sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $92,560.00.

On Monday, February 12th, James Frodsham sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $89,480.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3,737.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

