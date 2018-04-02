Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Director Sells $328,920.00 in Stock

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co., PLC has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35,176.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 101,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

