Insider Selling: Fabrinet (FN) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,230,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. 284,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,169.89, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.54. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.41 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Fabrinet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

