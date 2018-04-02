Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Director Bradford T. Ray Sells 5,000 Shares

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $510,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRSS opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $735.83, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 46.79%. equities research analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 247,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

