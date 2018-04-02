Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (MSEX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $36,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSEX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 75,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,340. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $600.12, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Middlesex Water from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

