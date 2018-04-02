Frank H. Boykin Sells 1,388 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $344,584.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $232.22 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $226.42 and a 1-year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17,282.97, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

