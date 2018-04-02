Kathleen Anne Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares of Nelnet (NNI) Stock

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $107,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $52.41 on Monday. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2,138.90, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 99.01, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,717,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 212,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

