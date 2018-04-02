Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,814,000.00 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $4,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NTNX opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,069.17, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nutanix by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nutanix by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

