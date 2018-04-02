Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Major Shareholder Sells $25,091.36 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

X L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $814,465.98.

On Monday, March 19th, X L.P. Canaan sold 20,365 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $418,500.75.

On Thursday, March 15th, X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $271,782.30.

PTGX stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.62. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

