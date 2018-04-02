Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) Director Sells $40,800.00 in Stock

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) Director Giovanni Gasbarro sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Giovanni Gasbarro sold 30,000 shares of Seahawk Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Shares of SHV opened at $0.51 on Monday. Seahawk Ventures Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Seahawk Ventures Company Profile

Seahawk Ventures Inc is a Canada-based venture company, which is engaged in the acquisition of a portfolio of mining assets. The Company holds undivided interest in mineral claims, known as the Mackenzie Mountains Iron-Copper Property, located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Northwest Territories, Canada.

