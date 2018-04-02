John A. Bendoraitis Sells 1,690 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

