Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 778 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $70,066.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,924,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $305,934.93.

Synopsys stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12,379.87, a PE ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

