Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $66,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.35 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $250.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.44 million. research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 278,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 69,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Willdan Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

