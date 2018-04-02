Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $39,274.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029599 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

