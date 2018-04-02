Instem (INS) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.00

Instem (LON:INS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.40), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.40).

About Instem

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the early development healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

