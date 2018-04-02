Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of PODD opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Insulet has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $101,312.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 9,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $756,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $33,373,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insulet by 14.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

