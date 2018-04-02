ValuEngine Upgrades Insys Therapeutics (INSY) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cann reiterated an average rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

INSY stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.53, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.02. Insys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 162.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. Insys Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

