Integra lifesciences (IART) VP Glenn Coleman Sells 8,769 Shares

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $491,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4,343.86, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Integra lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra lifesciences from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

