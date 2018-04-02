Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra lifesciences from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Integra lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4,343.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Integra lifesciences has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $827,995.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Vinhais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $368,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,765 shares of company stock worth $4,314,208. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Integra lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/integra-lifesciences-iart-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Integra lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.