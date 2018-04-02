Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 146,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Instinet lifted their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

INTC opened at $52.08 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Intel’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $98,332.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,172.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/intel-co-intc-holdings-boosted-by-whalerock-point-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.