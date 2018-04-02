Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.30.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,305,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,055,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after buying an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after buying an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after buying an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

