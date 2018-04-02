Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/15/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

3/13/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,752. The stock has a market cap of $893.95, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.83. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a negative net margin of 258.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 39,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $936,778.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Caribou Biosciences, Inc. sold 550,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $14,746,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

