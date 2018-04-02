Intelsat (NYSE:I) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Intelsat (NYSE:I) in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on I. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intelsat from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of I traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.61. 187,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $449.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $538.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Intelsat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,423,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 472,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intelsat by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intelsat by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intelsat (NYSE:I) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Barclays” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/intelsat-i-given-a-5-00-price-target-by-barclays-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.