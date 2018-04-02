InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,670.91, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 40.33%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

