Sappi (SPPJY) and Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) Head to Head Survey

Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Champion International Paper alerts:

82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion International Paper and Sappi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion International Paper $21.74 billion 1.01 $2.14 billion $3.49 15.31 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.64 $338.00 million $0.64 9.86

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champion International Paper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Champion International Paper has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Champion International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Champion International Paper and Sappi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Champion International Paper presently has a consensus price target of $64.09, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than Sappi.

Profitability

This table compares Champion International Paper and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Volatility & Risk

Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champion International Paper beats Sappi on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.