Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) received a $3.00 price target from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 239.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDXG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of IDXG opened at $0.88 on Friday. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.60, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Gr stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,319,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

