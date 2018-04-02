Interserve (ISVJY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Interserve (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ISVJY remained flat at $$5.50 on Monday. 6,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376. The firm has a market cap of $160.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.55. Interserve has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

