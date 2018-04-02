Intu Properties (INTU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.83) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.73). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 245 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($3.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.50 ($3.38).

Shares of LON:INTU remained flat at $GBX 207.70 ($2.87) during trading on Thursday. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 291.60 ($4.03).

In other news, insider David Fischel sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.93), for a total value of £52,391.56 ($72,384.03). Also, insider Matthew Roberts sold 22,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.89), for a total value of £46,076.14 ($63,658.66).

Intu Properties Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

