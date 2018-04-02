Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Intuit by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,640,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,920,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,740,000 after buying an additional 486,554 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,535,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Intuit by 142.3% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 504,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 296,481 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Intuit by 35.3% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 952,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 248,408 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $173.35 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,396.84, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 72.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,658,588.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,064.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,809 shares of company stock worth $147,885,200. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Intuit to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

