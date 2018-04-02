Castleark Management LLC Acquires 14,080 Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,264,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $412.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46,675.38, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $251.13 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total value of $413,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total transaction of $420,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.84.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

