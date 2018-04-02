Head-To-Head Comparison: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. The Competition

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Invesco to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invesco pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 4 8 0 2.67 Invesco Competitors 309 1675 2119 110 2.48

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.16 billion $1.13 billion 11.60 Invesco Competitors $2.41 billion $267.63 million 14.45

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 21.85% 13.20% 3.78% Invesco Competitors 12.38% 28.02% 10.28%

Summary

Invesco beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.