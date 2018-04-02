Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLX (KLXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KLX (NASDAQ: KLXI):

3/15/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLX Inc. is a distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company operates in two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group and Energy Services Group. The Aerospace Solutions Group provides fasteners, consumable products, and logistics services to aerospace customers. The Energy Services Group provides services and logistics for oil and gas drilling sites. It also provides aerospace hardware, and inventory management services. KLX Inc. is based in United States. “

3/13/2018 – KLX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/7/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2018 – KLX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/24/2018 – KLX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2018 – KLX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – KLX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2018 – KLX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ KLXI) opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. KLX Inc has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $3,499.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KLX by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KLX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

