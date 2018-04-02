Investors Buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $689.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $252.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $436.81 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $47.41

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,245,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,036,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,051,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,375,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,700 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

