Investors Sell PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (STPZ) on Strength (STPZ)

Investors sold shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) on strength during trading on Monday. $1.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.63 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $51.87

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 91,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

