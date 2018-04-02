Investors Sell Southern Copper (SCCO) on Strength (SCCO)

Traders sold shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $12.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $4.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Southern Copper had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Southern Copper traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $54.23

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,882.66, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

