Iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.08) target price on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.90) target price on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.73) target price on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday.

IOM opened at GBX 365 ($5.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.98 and a P/E ratio of 3,041.67. Iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.80).

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing secure managed hosting and cloud services. The Company operates through two segments: Easyspace and Cloud Services. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) companies.

