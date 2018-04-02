Ion Geophysical (IO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ion Geophysical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

IO opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 296,974 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

