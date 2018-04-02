Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.94 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $21.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.96 million to $132.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $169.42 million to $189.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ IRTC) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,346. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $62,654.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 114,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $7,575,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,362 shares of company stock worth $25,152,594. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

