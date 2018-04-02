ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (STIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (BMV:STIP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF has a 12 month low of $1,750.00 and a 12 month high of $2,005.20.

