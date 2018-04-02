iShares 10+ Year Govt/Credit Bond Fund (ILTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares 10+ Year Govt/Credit Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:ILTB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1999 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 10+ Year Govt/Credit Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

ILTB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 460,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,959. iShares 10+ Year Govt/Credit Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $65.21.

About iShares 10+ Year Govt/Credit Bond Fund

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

