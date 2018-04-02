LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

IEI opened at $120.62 on Monday. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

