News coverage about iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6785267660337 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.53. 638,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,742. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

WARNING: “iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ishares-barclays-3-7-year-treasry-bnd-fd-iei-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.