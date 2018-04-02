iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (IGEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

IGEB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

