Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 202,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $73.69 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.