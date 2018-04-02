iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BATS EMHY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $48.84. 3,556 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ishares-emerging-markets-high-yield-bond-etf-emhy-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-17.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.