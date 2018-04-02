iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,733. iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IBDL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ishares-ibonds-dec-2020-term-corporate-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-ibdl.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.