iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (IBML)

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

BATS:IBML traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

